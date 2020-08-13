Stanley Clark Dell, age 78 of Texarkana, TX passed from this life on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his home. He was born on June 24, 1942 in Baton Rouge, LA to George Washington Dell and Gladys Callender Dell. He spent his life in military to his country. He was a United States Marine Corps Vietnam veteran. He served ten years in the USMC and then thirteen years in the United States Army. He was a proud American. Stanley's life after the military led him to be a truck driver with Tri-State Motor Transit. He will be remembered as a man who lived his life for the good of his wife, kids, grandkids and great grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, George Washington Dell III. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Dell; two sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Beth Dell of Wake Village, Steve and Mary Dell of Texarkana, TX; one daughter, Deborah Fudge of Colorado; fifteen grandkids, sixteen great grandkids; four sisters, Brenda Faye Thorn, Edith Grace Brumfield, Janis Sue Bonds and Debra Lynn Bauer; two brothers, George Earl Dell and Prince Ervin Dell;one aunt, Elizabeth Guitreau, in addition to numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 14th from 5-7 PM at the Chapelwood Funeral Home, 1015 N. Kings Hwy, Nash, TX. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, August 15th at 2 PM with Reverend Micah Harp officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

