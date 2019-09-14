Stanley "Stan" "Black" Dandridge entered into eternal rest at Alexandria VA Health Care System, Pineville, Louisiana on Sunday, September 8, 2019. He was a 68-year-old native of New Orleans, LA and a U.S. Marine veteran. Visitation at Shady Grove B.C., Baker, Louisiana, Rev. Kenneth Chandler, pastor, on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 10 am until service at noon conducted by Rev. Alonzo Hamilton; interment at Louisiana National Cemetery. Survivors include his daughter, Shatahni Dandridge, Pineville; siblings, Sherry D. and Rosemary D. Chandler, Helen D. Saverin and Arthur Barnes; former wife, Charolette Stine (Jackie); nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019