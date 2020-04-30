Stanley (Stan) Edward Campbell died 5:55 a.m., April 26, at Capital Oaks Nursing Home in Baton Rouge. Stan was 70 years old. Stan taught guitar at Werleins Music in Mississippi and in Baton Rouge, Zeagler's Music in Baton Rouge and LSU. Over the years Stan taught numerous students how to play guitar. Many of these students became life long friends. In 2016, Stan was honored with The Livingston Parish Music Educator Award for 54 years of educating Livingston Parish in the art of music. Stan is survived by his wife, Donna Campbell, his son Joe Campbell, two daughters, Taffy Campbell and Shawn Deason, his mother, Bessie Campbell, two brothers, Tommy Campbell, Kenny Campbell, and a sister, Betty Jo Campbell. Stan had four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at Luke 10:27 in Denham Springs. Due to the coronavirus, a date for the celebration will be determined at a later time.

