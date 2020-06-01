On Wednesday, May 27th, 2020, Stanley (Stan) Guarian, loving father, Son, Brother, Cousin, Uncle and friend, passed away at age 47. Stan was born on February 1st, 1973 in Baton Rouge, LA to John and Peggy (Bradford) Guarian. He graduated from Istrouma Senior High in 1992. He was a professional truck driver. Stan had a passion for people, music, and fishing. He loved songwriting and producing/ playing music. He combined his musical gifts to entertain and uplift others. He served as Minister of Music for several local churches. He is survived by his mother Peggy Bradford Guarian; 3 daughters: Brianna, Gerrenee, and Tyresha; and one son: Jaylon; Sisters Jenelle (Marshall), Linda Gale (James); Brothers John, Jr., Kirk (Shlyn), Rushell; 4 grandchildren; several cousins, nieces, and nephews; very special friend Marie Dade; and a host of friends and loved ones. Stan was preceded in death by his father, John; and sisters: Gwendolyn and Johnola. The family extends special thanks to Our Lady of The Lake Medical Center and The Crossing at Clarity Hospice staffs. A private family-only service will be held on Wednesday, June 3rd. James Mackey Funeral home in charge of arrangements.

