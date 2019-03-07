Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley J. Katzen. View Sign

Stanley J. Katzen, a native of Philadelphia, Pa., and a resident of Baton Rouge since 1991, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at the age of 77. Stan was a sports fanatic, especially anything Philly and Louisiana. He loved music including opera, Broadway musicals, Sinatra and the Great American Song Book. Stan was educated at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pa. and he received his Masters degree in Organic Chemistry at the University of Delaware. He is listed in the Who's Who of American Chemists. He held many patents throughout his long career, where he worked for USI in Cincinnati and then Exxon Mobile in Baton Rouge where he retired. Stan was predeceased by his mother, Miriam Ronch, step-father, Isaac Ronch, his grandmother Sarah Katzen, and brothers, Marvin, Leo and Robert. Stan is survived by his devoted wife of 46 years, Ruth Katzen, his daughter, Sarah Katzen Estes, and granddaughters, Leia and Lilah. The funeral took place Wednesday, March 6th at 2:00 pm at Ahavas Sholom Cemetery 4400 Elysian Fields Avenue, New Orleans, LA. Shiva will be at the Katzen home Thursday evening, 6:00 - 7:00 pm 3111 Belle Cherie Ave. Baton Rouge LA 70820. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Chabad Baton Rouge, 2811 Calanne Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70820 and/or Shir Chadash, 3737 Esplanade Avenue N., Metairie, LA. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019

