Stanley J. Villar
Stanley J. Villar, a longtime resident of Lake Villar passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Ochsner Summit Hospital in Baton Rouge. He was 78 years old. He was a retired home builder, draftsman and owner of Villar Homes. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales on Friday, September 11th, from 8 AM - 11 Am. Funeral Service will begin at 12, Noon, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant. Burial will be at the Lake Cemetery. Stanley is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda Kelleher Villar; his sons, Todd Villar (wife Becky W. Villar), Aaron (Bubba) Villar; daughter, Ashley V. Guedry (husband Dwayne Guedry); grandson, Chase Guedry; granddaughters, Tasha Villar Andrepont (husband Keith) & Kayla Villar Broussard (husband Kameron); great grandsons, Sutton & Porter Andrepont; sister, Peggy Jarreau; brothers, Willie Villar (wife Barbara), Jimmy Paul Villar; brothers-in-law, Ralph Kelleher (wife Diane), Russ Vicknair & sisters-in-law, Donna Villar, Pat Kelleher, Bebo Kelleher, Yvonne Kelleher & JoAnne Kelleher. He was preceded in death by his father, Isaac A. Villar; mother, Mary Katherine Templet Villar; brother, Erwin A. Villar Sr.; brother-in-laws, Ronald Kelleher, Bobby Kelleher, Keith Kelleher & L D Kelleher; sister-in-law, Charlotte Crifasi Kelleher; numerous aunts, uncles & relatives. Pallbearers will be Erwin Villar Jr., Chase Guedry, Ernest LeLeu, Claude Millett, Wade Millett, Kenny Cox, Daryl Carter and John Jones. Stanley enjoyed spending time with his family & friends, going to Tennessee, playing cards and having fun with his grands & all the little kids that were around. Thanks to all who have prayed & have been part of his/our lives. Requirement from church & funeral home, please wear mask out of respect & safety for others. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
08:00 - 11:00 AM
Ourso Funeral Home
SEP
11
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
September 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
