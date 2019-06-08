Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Joseph "Nub" Laurent. View Sign Service Information Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Homes - Hammond 12012 US 190 Hammond , LA 70401 (225)-567-1884 Send Flowers Obituary

Stanley Laurent was called to the table of the Lord on June 7, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born October 27, 1924 to Florent and Malvina Laurent. He proudly served in WWII and was a lifelong member of St Joseph Catholic Church. Stanley married Ruth Helen Dominguez in 1954 and they lovingly raised 9 children. They enjoyed 39 years together with their children and grandchildren. He was a proud member of the Ponchatoula Volunteer Fire Department and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed gardening for more than 50 years and had a wonderful green thumb. He loved to dance, and was dancing the jitterbug as Mardi Gras King at St James Place in February, where he lived the last year of his life. He will be greatly missed by his family and community. Stanley is survived by his 9 children, Phyllis Aymond, Paul Laurent (Elaine), Pam Vutera (Marty), David Laurent (Lori), Darryl Laurent, Judy Perry (Brady), Anne Blouin (Brett), Wayne Laurent, Glenn Laurent (Renee); 19 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Stanley is preceded in death by his wife Helen, his parents, his brothers Phillip Urban, Lee, Merlin 'Moe', and Lloyd; sisters, Nell Fink, Virgie Sanders; and son-in-law Wayne Aymond. Special thanks to Donna and Staff at Richard Murphy Hospice House and Sister June and Staff at North Oaks Hospice. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Richard Murphy Hospice House or North Oaks Hospice. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation from the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, Ponchatoula, on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Visitation will resume at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ponchatoula, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Fr. Paul McDuffy will officiate the service with interment to follow in Ponchatoula Cemetery. Stanley Laurent was called to the table of the Lord on June 7, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born October 27, 1924 to Florent and Malvina Laurent. He proudly served in WWII and was a lifelong member of St Joseph Catholic Church. Stanley married Ruth Helen Dominguez in 1954 and they lovingly raised 9 children. They enjoyed 39 years together with their children and grandchildren. He was a proud member of the Ponchatoula Volunteer Fire Department and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed gardening for more than 50 years and had a wonderful green thumb. He loved to dance, and was dancing the jitterbug as Mardi Gras King at St James Place in February, where he lived the last year of his life. He will be greatly missed by his family and community. Stanley is survived by his 9 children, Phyllis Aymond, Paul Laurent (Elaine), Pam Vutera (Marty), David Laurent (Lori), Darryl Laurent, Judy Perry (Brady), Anne Blouin (Brett), Wayne Laurent, Glenn Laurent (Renee); 19 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Stanley is preceded in death by his wife Helen, his parents, his brothers Phillip Urban, Lee, Merlin 'Moe', and Lloyd; sisters, Nell Fink, Virgie Sanders; and son-in-law Wayne Aymond. Special thanks to Donna and Staff at Richard Murphy Hospice House and Sister June and Staff at North Oaks Hospice. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Richard Murphy Hospice House or North Oaks Hospice. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation from the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, Ponchatoula, on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Visitation will resume at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ponchatoula, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Fr. Paul McDuffy will officiate the service with interment to follow in Ponchatoula Cemetery. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 8 to June 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close