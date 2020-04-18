Stanley Lee Bordelon entered eternal rest peacefully on April 7, 2020 at the age of 72. A native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and a resident of Prairieville, Louisiana. Survived by his wife of 48 years, Pamela Cofer Bordelon; daughters, Christa Leon and husband, Scotty; Candace Rustad and husband, Hal; grandchildren, Abigail and Victoria Rustad; brothers, Donald "Butch" Bordelon, and Leonard Bordelon; nieces and nephews, Shannon, Holly, Kelli, Kayla, and Bryn. Preceded in death by his father, Henry Bordelon and his mother, Virginia Bordelon Aville. Stanley loved attending church, traveling, and spending time with his family. He was a lover of the outdoors and his beloved pets, Sammy and Minnie. The memories of time spent with him will remain in our hearts forever.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.