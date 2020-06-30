"Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me." Psalm 23:4. Stanley Neal Braud was born on January 4, 1957, in Baton Rouge and passed from this life on Tuesday June 23, 2020, at the age of 63 years, at his home in Gonzales. He is preceded in death by his father Alvin Braud, brother Russell Braud, niece Berit Braud, material and paternal grandparents and his two dogs that he loved so much "Petey" and "Choo Choo". Survivors include his wife Tammy C. Braud; sons Casey Braud, Corey and Katie Braud; grandchildren Sheldon and Olivia Shannon, Trenton and Madelyn Braud; mother Elgie Mae Braud; sisters Brenda (Sammy) Allen, Glynda (Mark Amadee) Braud, and Linda (Frankie) Babin; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Services are private for family. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services & Crematory.

