Stanley Neal Braud
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
"Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me." Psalm 23:4. Stanley Neal Braud was born on January 4, 1957, in Baton Rouge and passed from this life on Tuesday June 23, 2020, at the age of 63 years, at his home in Gonzales. He is preceded in death by his father Alvin Braud, brother Russell Braud, niece Berit Braud, material and paternal grandparents and his two dogs that he loved so much "Petey" and "Choo Choo". Survivors include his wife Tammy C. Braud; sons Casey Braud, Corey and Katie Braud; grandchildren Sheldon and Olivia Shannon, Trenton and Madelyn Braud; mother Elgie Mae Braud; sisters Brenda (Sammy) Allen, Glynda (Mark Amadee) Braud, and Linda (Frankie) Babin; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Services are private for family. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services & Crematory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 30 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
13250 Highway 431
Saint Amant, LA 70774
(225) 644-9683
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved