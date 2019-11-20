Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Visitation 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Stanley "Stan (aka Stan the Man)" Neil Taylor, age 58, a resident of Prairieville, LA, passed away on November 17th 2019. Stan was a gentle giant known for his love of the simple things in life. He was passionate about his family, his career, politics, and the great outdoors. Stan was a dedicated employee of Southern Valve Service for 39 years. If he wasn't at work, you could find him reading a Louis L'Amour book on his swing, fishing in his pond, or listening to an LSU game on the radio at his fish house. It brought him great joy to coach his daughters in various sports and to be the Assistant Scoutmaster for his son, with Troop 769, where he was affectionately referred to as "Sasquatch." Through coaching and Scouts he touched the lives of countless people. He was a friend, a mentor, a voice of reason, and second father to many. He was the kind of man who would drop everything to help anyone in need without hesitation. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his father, Kenneth Taylor and his loving and devoted wife of 40 years, Julie Taylor. He is also survived by 3 children, BJ Taylor and wife Shannon, Korie Harbert, Kimmie Taylor and fiancé Tim Michel; 2 sisters, Connie McKey and husband Kenneth, and Jan Lockman and husband Bill. He was adored by 7 grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Lilly Fay Taylor. In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Boy Scouts of America. All the catfish, bass, and brim in his pond will sleep easier tonight. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 11:00 am until a memorial service to celebrate his life at 2:00 pm.

