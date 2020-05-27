Stanley Oneal Norwood
1965 - 2020
Stanley Oneal Norwood, born June 1, 1965 and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, transitioned from this life on Friday, May 22, 2020. He was a General Contractor. Stanley was an avid fisherman and enjoyed fixing things. He will be remembered by his wife, Patricia Harrel Norwood; three sisters, Gloria Crouch, Gwendolyn (Carl) Norwood Frisby, and Rose Norwood Joseph, one brother Everett Norwood, Jr. and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. Public viewing will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 8-10 a.m. at Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home, 1553 Wooddale Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA. A private family service will be held. Services officiated by Rev. Leonard Harrel, Sr.

Published in The Advocate from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Viewing
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home
1553 Wooddale Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
225-927-1640
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 26, 2020
He was a very nice person.
Vinessa McDaniel
Friend
