Stanley Daigle Sr, a native of Four Mile Bayou, Louisiana, and a resident of Belle River passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family at the age of 86 on Friday, June 7th, 2019. Visitation will be held at Twin City funeral Home in Morgan City, La. on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm and resume at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Morgan City, at 8am on June 11, 2019. Religious services will begin at 11am. Burial will follow at the Church of God of Prophecy in Belle River, La. Stanley's life was driven by his commitment and dedication to his family, commercial fishing, community and country. He served in the Korean Conflict in the United States Army soon after his marriage to Betty Richard Daigle. After the completion of his tour of duty in the Army, Stanley and Betty settled in Belle River to raise a family of four children. Like his father, Joseph, he became a commercial fisherman to support his family. Even though he excelled as a shrimper and crawfisherman his true passion was fishing catfish with hoopnets. He is known by his peers as a leader in the catfish industry. He served as president of the Louisiana Natural Catfish association. He knew of no physical boundaries to catch catfish in South Louisiana. In his quest to better serve his community he was elected to serve as a Police Juror for the lower 6 ward (Belle River, Stephenville) of St Martin Parish. A few of his achievements as a Juror was the creation of the Belle River and Stephenville Fire Departments, construction of the Four Mile Bayou road, bringing water and sewer to the lower 6th ward. He served as Fire Chief for Belle River for 35 years of his 51 years as a member of the fire department. He served many years on the St. Martin Water and Sewer Board. As a business owner Stanley was successful in his Service Station (Richard & Daigle Exxon) and family owned S&D Bait Co. His commitment for excellence and hard work served as a great role model for his partners (three sons) in S&D Bait Co. Stanley served many terms as commander for Herman P. Sanchez VFW Post 10701 in Belle River and Pierre Part, Louisiana. Stanley was a lifetime member of Landry & Domingue American Legion Post 328. Stanley is survived by son, Stanley Daigle Jr. and his wife Anna, their children, Dawn Daigle, her children, Santana, Aliyah, Tamiyah; Stanley "Trey" Daigle III and wife, Amanda, their children, Aaron and Shy'enne; Derrick Daigle and wife Kayla, their children, Desarae and Letty; Rachel Dominguez and husband Armando, their child, Brianna; son, Darryl Daigle Sr. and wife Pamela, their children, Sharon Daigle, her children, Hunter and Summerlyn; Darryl Daigle Jr. and wife Crystal, their children, Reagan, Ashley and Alexander; (Sheila's children) Larry Garner and wife Casey, their children Heather and Cole; Bertha Garner, her children, Sadie, Logan, Skyler and Taylor; Brigitte Bergeron, her children, Bethanie, her husband Jashon and their child, Paisley; Blair; Nikki Bergeron, her children, Michelle, Deontray and Destiny; son, Milton Daigle, Sr. and wife Fannie; their children, Saulden Daigle and Milton Daigle, Jr. and wife Lana, their children Willow and Zephyr. 