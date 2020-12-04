"Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous hand." Isaiah:41:10. After a full life that was blessed in every way, Stella Dabadie Guidroz was welcomed into the loving arms of God peacefully on the evening of December 3, 2020 due to complications from breast cancer. She was born on October 2, 1944 to Velma Hebert and Cecil Charles Dabadie, Sr. Stella graduated from St. Joseph's Academy and from Louisiana State University with a Master's Degree in social work. Stella is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Gerald Francis Guidroz, three children and their spouses Toni and Scott Deranger, Scott and Erica Guidroz, and Andrew and Jennifer Guidroz; her beloved grandchildren Taylor Burns and her husband Trey, Nicholas and Allie Deranger; Nicholas and Susan Guidroz; and Anna and Sarah Guidroz; sisters in law Susan D'Agostino and husband Charlie, Merrill Thomassie and husband Eugene; Barbara Bourg and husband Thomas; and brother-in-law Daniel Guidroz and wife Julia. She was preceded in death by her loving parents Velma Hebert and Cecil Dabadie, her brother Cecil "Chuck" Dabadie, her mother and father in law Beatrice and Marcelin Guidroz and her grandparents Charles and Corrine Hebert and Antonia and Joseph Dabadie. Stella was a strong woman of faith which was shown through the love and grace she extended to those around her. Other than her faith, the most important things in her life were her family and her friends. She was a very generous person who was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She had a special relationship with and was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren and each of their accomplishments. Stella, known as "Gam" and "Mum" to her grandchildren, found great joy in being involved in their lives. She stressed the importance of faith, family and service to others. She communicated with them regularly and never missed a birthday or any of the important events in their lives. She had a huge personality, loved to entertain and was the life of the party. She was fortunate to have many close friends who added to the joy in her life. Her love of others extended to her professional life where she worked as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker with the Department of Health and Hospitals for over 30 years administering to the needs of others. Stella was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church and sang in the Holy Ghost choir for more than 40 years. She was also a member of numerous social and civic groups in Hammond. The family would like to extend special thanks to Drs. Frederick Billings and Kellie Schmeeckle for the loving care that they provided to her throughout the years. In addition, the family would like to thank the staff of Mary Bird Perkins, MD Anderson, and New Century Hospice for their care. Family and friends are invited to attend a mass celebrating her life at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Hammond, Louisiana on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 12:30. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society
or The Society of St. Vincent de Paul.