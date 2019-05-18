A native and resident of Donaldsonville. She passed away at her daughter's residence in Gonzales on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 1;54 p.m. She was 93. Visiting at the funeral home on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Viewing continues at Buena Vista Baptist Church, St. James, on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until Religious Services at 10:00 a.m. conducted by the Rev. Dr. Joseph Coleman. Interment in Protestant Cemetery in Donaldsonville. Survived by four daughters: Gayle (Stanford) Perkins, Brenda (George) Coleman, Lorraine Martin, and Gloria (Kevin) Mayho. Sons: Rev. Ronald (Gwendolyn) Richard, Anthony Richard, Rommell (Lisa) Richard, Lester (Earlean) Richard, Wade (Tony) Richard, Fortrell (Terri) Richard and Clark and Cantrell Richard. Also numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, nieces nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Landry and Julia Solomon Landry. Her step-parents, Stella and William Gibson. Her husband,. Delmaine Richard, Sr. Her sons, Delmaine Richard, Jr, and Jimmy Richard. Her daughter, Joyce Marie Richard. Sisters: Albertha Alexander, Wilhelmina Joseph and Eldora Landry. Brothers, Ferden, Ranbon and Clarence Landry, Jr. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guest book.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 18 to May 20, 2019