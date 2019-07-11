Stella L. Johnson (1946 - 2019)
Service Information
Grants Westside Funeral Services
1151 Louisiana Avenue
PORT ALLEN, LA
70767
(225)-383-2001
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Grants Westside Funeral Services
1151 Louisiana Avenue
PORT ALLEN, LA 70767
View Map
Obituary
Stella L. Johnson was a native of Zachary and resident of Baton Rouge, she passed away on July 8th surrounded by loved ones, at the age of 72. Service on Saturday at 10am at Grant's Westside Funeral Services. She is survived by two sons, Kerry (Walthena) Gosa and Gregory (Gail) Gosa; three grandchildren, LaQundra (Durell) McManus, Bryan and William Gosa; two great-grandchildren, Durell "Buddy" and Cameron; forever sister, Virginia Johnson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 11 to July 13, 2019
