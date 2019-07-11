Stella L. Johnson was a native of Zachary and resident of Baton Rouge, she passed away on July 8th surrounded by loved ones, at the age of 72. Service on Saturday at 10am at Grant's Westside Funeral Services. She is survived by two sons, Kerry (Walthena) Gosa and Gregory (Gail) Gosa; three grandchildren, LaQundra (Durell) McManus, Bryan and William Gosa; two great-grandchildren, Durell "Buddy" and Cameron; forever sister, Virginia Johnson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 11 to July 13, 2019