"Beauty comes from a life well-lived"- Stella passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020 at age 86 following a 15 year battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was surrounded by her loving family. Stella was born August 15, 1934 in White Castle and was a longtime resident of Addis. Stella had many loves, including playing pokeno, dining out, cats, her faith, Elvis and most of all, her family and devoted husband of 69 years, Joseph "Blackie" Landry. Family and friends always appreciated her welcoming nature, genuinely warm smile and fun-loving humor; she treated others with kindness and class, which will be greatly missed. She is survived by the love of her life, husband Joseph "Blackie" Landry and their children- MaryBeth Stockwell (Dale), Shiela Register (Stanley), Debra Soniat (Steve), Jerry Landry, Trudy Badeaux (Kirk), and Sheri Domingue (Josh). Stella is also survived by 3 generations of grandchildren: 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren. Stella is also survived by her brother, Raoul "RJ" Loup, Jr. She is preceded in death by her parents- Raoul Loup, Sr. and Virgie Loup, her siblings- Alton Loup, Gerald Loup and Lois Loup Ray, her son- Gregory "Greg" Landry, and great-grandson- Wade Garvin. The family would like to thank Dr. Adrian Landry and the staff of Audubon Hospice for the wonderful care provided during the late stages of Alzheimer's; especially Lois, Ersula, Ashley, Megan, Natasha, Denise, Cindy, Barbara, Tanya, Toni and Carrie. Stella's well-lived life will be celebrated Monday, August 31st with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly, LA, presided by Fr. Matt Lorrain. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial cemetery in Plaquemine. Family and friends are welcome through this medium; please be aware that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. An online guestbook is available at www.wilbertservices.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimer's Association
.