1/1
Stella Loup Landry
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
"Beauty comes from a life well-lived"- Stella passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020 at age 86 following a 15 year battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was surrounded by her loving family. Stella was born August 15, 1934 in White Castle and was a longtime resident of Addis. Stella had many loves, including playing pokeno, dining out, cats, her faith, Elvis and most of all, her family and devoted husband of 69 years, Joseph "Blackie" Landry. Family and friends always appreciated her welcoming nature, genuinely warm smile and fun-loving humor; she treated others with kindness and class, which will be greatly missed. She is survived by the love of her life, husband Joseph "Blackie" Landry and their children- MaryBeth Stockwell (Dale), Shiela Register (Stanley), Debra Soniat (Steve), Jerry Landry, Trudy Badeaux (Kirk), and Sheri Domingue (Josh). Stella is also survived by 3 generations of grandchildren: 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren. Stella is also survived by her brother, Raoul "RJ" Loup, Jr. She is preceded in death by her parents- Raoul Loup, Sr. and Virgie Loup, her siblings- Alton Loup, Gerald Loup and Lois Loup Ray, her son- Gregory "Greg" Landry, and great-grandson- Wade Garvin. The family would like to thank Dr. Adrian Landry and the staff of Audubon Hospice for the wonderful care provided during the late stages of Alzheimer's; especially Lois, Ersula, Ashley, Megan, Natasha, Denise, Cindy, Barbara, Tanya, Toni and Carrie. Stella's well-lived life will be celebrated Monday, August 31st with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly, LA, presided by Fr. Matt Lorrain. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial cemetery in Plaquemine. Family and friends are welcome through this medium; please be aware that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. An online guestbook is available at www.wilbertservices.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimer's Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 28, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved