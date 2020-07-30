Stella Mae Hebert Boyd, a beloved daughter of Felix and Cora Hebert, crossed the bridge from earth to Glory on July 26, 2020. A native of Ventress, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, she was ninety-five years old. She was the wife of Joseph Raphael Boyd, who preceded her in death. She is survived by two children, Theresa Marlene Boyd-Clark (Henry), and Gaylord; grandchildren, Raphael (Carla), Ezra, Eman; great-grandchildren Briana and Carrington; devoted family friends, Karen Rowe, Lula Tanner, Dr. P. Hollins and many loving relatives and friends. Stella, as she preferred to be called, was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, neighbor and general all-around loving person to many. Her love of people and life was unfailing and her culinary delights brought forth many smiles. The family will receive friends at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government St, on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM. Masks are required and the social distancing rule must be followed. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St Agnes Catholic Church, 749 East Boulevard, on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Park.

