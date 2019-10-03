Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stella Mae LeBlanc Bourgeois. View Sign Service Information Rose Lynn Funeral Services 1870 Cabanose Ave Lutcher , LA 70071 (225)-869-0000 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church Paulina , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church Paulina , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Stella Mae LeBlanc Bourgeois was a native and lifelong resident of Paulina, LA. She was born on January 29th, 1927 and died on October 2, 2019 at the age of 92. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her children, Russel "Junnie" Bourgeois, Jr. (Cheryl), Sherry Bourgeois, Mary Troxclair (Denis), Danny "Buck" Bourgeois (Cathy), and Bobby Bourgeois (Stephanie); grandchildren, Todd (Liz), Troy (Misty), Travis (Sheila), Jeremy (Samantha), Jason (Holly), Jessica (Teddy), Joshua (Brittney), Jared, Vicki (Neil), Brittany (Caleb), Cory (Brittnay), Ryan (Claudia) and Lauren (Donny). Stella is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Brooklynn, Brock, Bailey, Annslee, Elaine, Dominic, Sydney, Sophie, Evan, Knox, Fiona, Jerzie, Tyson, Tenley, Saylor, Rowyn, Cori, Cate, Cass and Charlie; sisters-in-law, Dot LeBlanc, Melba LeBlanc, Marion Madere and brother-in-law, Thomas Keller. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 ½ years, Russel Bourgeois and her infant son, Daniel Paul Bourgeois. Stella was also preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Ann Rose Poche LeBlanc; brothers, Dudley, Louis, John, Usley, George, Chester and Robert Leblanc; sisters, Mable Anderman, Alice Duhe, and Hazel Keller. Stella was a devout Catholic, lifetime parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paulina, LA and a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, St. Joseph Court #1642 for 40 years. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 5th, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paulina, LA from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Stella L. Bourgeois will be held at 11:00 am with burial following in the church cemetery. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

