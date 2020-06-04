Stella Mae Saul
Mrs. Stella Mae Saul, born in Vallejo, California and living in Vacherie, Louisiana, was called to her eternal rest on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Ochsner Regional Hospital in Kenner, Louisiana at the age of 71. Stella leaves behind a legacy of memories for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a caregiver at local hospitals and schools in the River Parishes for most of her adult life. Stella was an avid traveler; she loved taking cruises with her sisters Shirley and Lori. Stella loved planting flowers; her flower gardens were as full of life as she was. She is survived by her children; Troy (Maribeth) and Anissa, grandchildren; Jenilyn, Terrance, Kyron, and Kennadie; and her first great grandchild Denzel Jr. Stella is also survived by her siblings; Shirley (Frank), Lori (Roy), Bertha, and Julius. She was preceded by her husband of 50 years, the late Larry Saul; her parents, Willie Parram and Christine Joseph; and her brother, Welmon Jr. A Public Viewing will be held at Baloney Funeral Home in LaPlace, Louisiana on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 5-8 pm. A private funeral will be held on Saturday, June 6 at 9 am, with a grave side service at Our Lady of Peace Church in Vacherie, Louisiana at 11. Masks or facial covering is mandatory for those in attendance due to COVID 19.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
The Baloney Funeral Home LLC
JUN
6
Funeral
09:00 AM
JUN
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
Funeral services provided by
The Baloney Funeral Home LLC
1905 West Airline Hwy.
La Place, LA 70068
(985) 224-8460
