Stephanie Little Pinsonat passed away August 11, 2020 after a brief illness unrelated to COVID-19. She was born in El Dorado, Arkansas on April 2, 1956, but spent most of her life as a resident of Baton Rouge. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and wife. Preceded in death by her parents John Calvin "JC" Little, Lavern "Tiny" Burgess Little; brothers Vaun Jeffery Little, Robert Neal Little. She is survived by her husband Bernie Pinsonat; her children, Storie Norris Melancon (Corey), Sanford Philip Lemoine III (Lisa), Gabriel Seth Lemoine (Hester); grandchildren Macen Stephanie Melancon, Lily Lemoine Melancon; brothers Harry Dewayne "Lonnie" Little (Carolyn), Michael Nelson Little (Loretta); sisters Theresa Little Moon, Carolyn Little Pagan (Randall), Johnnie Little Baker (Jerry); extended family Kevin and Gail Pinsonat (and children Caroline and Lauren), Michelle Pinsonat; numerous nieces and nephews; and her precious fur baby, Charlie. Stephanie would light up a room with her infectious smile, all while possessing a warm, unpretentious personality. Her beauty was undeniable. So much so that Fonville Winans, the famous photographer, was able to convince her to sit for a photo while she was bringing one of her babies for their portraits. The massive photo hung in his downtown gallery for years. Stephanie's children were her world and her grandchildren were the absolute lights of her life. She gave of herself to each one of them without expecting anything in return. Loving and helping others made her day. Pallbearers are Sandy Lemoine III, Seth Lemoine, Corey Melancon, Kevin Pinsonat, Austin Little, Nicholas Pagan, and Robert Pagan. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the incredible staff at Our Lady of the Lake, especially the doctors and nurses in the NCCU; and also to the amazing and compassionate staff at Clarity Hospice for filling her final days with comfort and peace. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm with the entombment immediately following in Greenoaks Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Greenoaks Funeral Home in Baton Rouge.

