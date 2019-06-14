Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine 24120 Railroad Avenue Plaquemine , LA 70764 (225)-687-1850 Send Flowers Obituary

Stephanie Angelloz Brand, born in Grosse Tete, LA, went to meet her Lord and Savior, after a near 30-year battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Stephanie yearned to be with the Lord and her parents, and the Lord answered her prayers in the most merciful and beautiful way possible on Friday, June 14, 2019. Stephanie, age 59, leaves behind her sole reason for fighting, breathing, and purpose for living – her only child, Marie "Anais" Brand-Anzaldua and husband, Nick. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Emily, Nico, Noel, Bubbie, JoJo, and Nixon; her sister, Pamela Angelloz Haynie; nieces, Anne Haynie Elidemir and husband, Okan, their children, Brant and Tess, and Blair Haynie David and husband Brad, and their daughter, Maria. Stephanie had many "adopted" children and grandchildren, including Rachel Floyd Crochet (who was also endlessly devoted to taking care of Stephanie) and husband, Damon and their children, Wesley and Chloe Grace (who Stephanie constantly referred to as "her baby girl"). Stephanie was preceded in death by her father, Anthony "Bubbie" Angelloz and mother, Barbara "Bobbie" Bouy Angelloz. Visiting will be on Tuesday, June 18th, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Grosse Tete, from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Amrit Raj. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery. Though Stephanie could not physically be a part of her family's lives, she was always spiritually involved in every detail of her daughter's, grandchildren's, nieces' and nephews' everyday lives. Stephanie never met a stranger and was devoted to meeting and praying for others, more often times praying for them rather than herself. Her selflessness is an inspiration to all of us. She never questioned God's Will, and took her situation with grace and acceptance, never second guessing her faith that it was all part of God's plan. Stephanie was a woman of strong faith, believing in the power and strength of Jesus Christ's love, and the beauty and peace that would await her after her passing. Every minute of Stephanie's daily routine including watching EWTN, while saying her Novenas and watching her daily Masses. She had a tremendous faith in Catholicism and believed that the power of prayer could heal the world. The family would like to thank everyone who has helped throughout the years because they have been blessed with an amazing support system. Special thanks to Tricia Michel, Sheena Pourciau, Shari Landry, Cherie and Brittany Vincent, for being the best home-health nurses possible throughout the years. Special thanks also goes out to Medric Smith and Jim and Keith Bossier for their constant love and affection, along with the best friends, Vickie Rigsby, Aunt Jeanie David, and Neal and Vickie Bourdreaux. The family would like to yet again thank the staff at the Butterfly Wing, including Steven, Kerri, Jovana, Jeff, and staff. Pallbearers will be her son-in-law, grandsons, and nephews. Honorary pallbearers will be Brett Michael Stassi and David Barrow. Memorial donations may be made to The Butterfly Wing or the MS Society. 