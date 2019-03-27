Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Celebration of Life Services for Stephanie C. Martin will be held 10:00 AM, Friday, March 29, 2019 at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Road, visitation will be held from 9:00AM-9:45AM with interment following in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Stephanie C. Martin better known as "T-Step" departed her earthly home on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Butterfly Wing Hospice Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was a retired Administrator from the Louisiana Department of Education. Stephanie was the Devoted wife of the late James E. Martin, Sr. Loving mother of the late Melissa S. Crockett and James E. Martin, Jr.; Daughter of the late Warren and Josie Crockett; Sister of Timothy G. Crockett (Ellen Green-Crockett); Aunt of Courtney D. Hardy (Warren), Whitney C. Crockett- Johnson (Jonathan), Damian R. Crockett; Great aunt of Warren D. Hardy II., Jace L. Johnson, and Kamille E. Hardy; Godmother of Jonathan McPipe and Special friend of Anitra Carter. A special thanks to the Butterfly Wing Hospice Center for the loving care and comfort given to our loved one as her days on earth grew shorter. Dr. Hoonbae Jeon for giving T-Step her second breath of hope, Dr. Fredric Regenstein for keeping her faith in medicine and Father Christopher Decker for fulfilling her faith in God with love and blessings. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Allen Dave Funeral Directors and Cremation Tribute Center (Houston)Houston, Texas 77090 /713-480-2966. Condolences may be left for the family online at www.AllenDave.com. Funeral Home Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge

7221 Plank Rd

Baton Rouge , LA 70811

