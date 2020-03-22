Stephanie Dornier McGehee, a native of Lutcher, La., she passed away at her home in Lettsworth, La. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 8:00 am. She was retired, a devout Catholic and member of St. Ann's and St. Vincent's Catholic Churches as well as music minister for both churches. She was a Member of the Catholic Daughters and the LSU Golden Band. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Donnie McGehee; mother, Janet Roussel Dornier; daughter, Celina "CeCe" McGehee Jusczak (Derrick); son, Jacob McGehee (Sara); brothers, Henry Dornier (Maxine), Carl Dornier (Merritt), Jean Dornier (Paula), Matt Dornier (Kara), Stephen Dornier (Kay); brother-in-law, Charlie McGehee (Cathy). She is preceded in death by her father, Henry Bartlett Dornier; sister, Ella Jeanne Dornier; maternal grandparents, Octave and Ella Roussel; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Julie Dornier. A private graveside service will be held at St. Ann's Mausoleum in Morganza on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 11 am. Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 22 to Mar. 25, 2020