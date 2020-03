Stephanie Dornier McGehee, a native of Lutcher, La., she passed away at her home in Lettsworth, La. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 8:00 am. She was retired, a devout Catholic and member of St. Ann's and St. Vincent's Catholic Churches as well as music minister for both churches. She was a Member of the Catholic Daughters and the LSU Golden Band. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Donnie McGehee; mother, Janet Roussel Dornier; daughter, Celina "CeCe" McGehee Jusczak (Derrick); son, Jacob McGehee (Sara); brothers, Henry Dornier (Maxine), Carl Dornier (Merritt), Jean Dornier (Paula), Matt Dornier (Kara), Stephen Dornier (Kay); brother-in-law, Charlie McGehee (Cathy). She is preceded in death by her father, Henry Bartlett Dornier; sister, Ella Jeanne Dornier; maternal grandparents, Octave and Ella Roussel; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Julie Dornier. A private graveside service will be held at St. Ann's Mausoleum in Morganza on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 11 am. Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum.