Stephanie Duval Gremillion

Service Information
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
9995 Hooper Rd.
Central, LA
70818
(225)-236-0800
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Zoar Baptist Church
11847 Hooper Road
Central, LA
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Zoar Baptist Church
11847 Hooper Road
Central, LA
View Map
Obituary
Stephanie Duval Gremillion went to be with the Lord, Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the age of 69. She was a longtime employee of Commercial Tire. She was a resident of Central and a member of Zoar Baptist Church for thirty years. She loved the Lord with all her heart and is celebrating with Him in Heaven. She is preceded in death by her son, Robert Dale and parents, Betty and Leonard "Tony" Duval. She is survived by her husband of fifty-two years, Don Russell Gremillion, daughter, Shannon G. Hawthorn and husband Rich, grandchildren, Savannah and Corey Hawthorn. Services will be held at Zoar Baptist Church, 11847 Hooper Road, Central, LA. Visiting at church will be from 1:00pm until 3:00pm on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 3:00pm. Private graveside services will be held at a later time. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Michael Castine III. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 7 to June 9, 2019
