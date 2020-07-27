Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High with rest in the shadow of the Almighty . Psalms 91:1. On July 24, 2020 Stephanie Jill Devall peacefully left her earthly body and joined the Lord at 62 years of age. She passed away with family and close friends at her side surrounded by love and affection after a lifelong courageous battle of intense complications from a rare congenital heart defect. Surviving numerous open heart surgeries, a stroke, and breast cancer, she was a real life medical miracle and anyone in the medical field was fascinated by her determination to live. She was the definition of perseverance. She was loving, caring, genuine, and one of a kind. Witty and funny, she was quite spunky and known for her tell it like it is personality. She never met a stranger and to know her was to love her. Her door was always open and many looked to her for advice and comfort. She enjoyed traveling and cooking but her greatest joy in life was treasuring every moment spent with family and friends. She chose her friends wisely, and when she did they were friends for life. She is survived by her loving, loyal, and dedicated husband Stephen Devall, son Sage Brignac and partner Kerri, his children Dakota, Breleigh, and Kaslyn, son David Matthew Iles and partner Maggie, daughter Megan Holley and husband Shane, and their children Braysen, Brooks, and Paisley, sister Susan Richard and husband Michael, her twin brother Jack Selig, mother Dorothy Selig, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father Edwin Ray Selig and mother and father in law Melvin and Nelwyn Devall. A very special thank you goes to Tasha Swan for taking care of her "Queen", her impeccable care, comfort, and continuous companionship that eased her struggles will forever be appreciated. To Janice Weisen for a lifetime of constant friendship, joy, endless love, and laughter. To her cardiologist, Dr. Steven Gremillion and his nurse Gisselle Babin for providing her with the most up to date care for her unique conditions, perfect bedside manner, and genuine compassion. To Giselle, for being timely and thorough, a guardian angel prepared to assist her in a moment's notice, and easing her distress with humor, and being a friend. To Stephanie Kabel for being her literal angel on earth during her last moments. Thank you to the numerous family and friends that have loved and supported Jill through the years. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 12:00 pm with a private service to follow at 2:00 pm. Pall bearers will include: Kyle Bishop, Brock Bishop, Todd Bishop, Dakota Brignac, Braysen Holley, and Michael Laughlin. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite heart or breast cancer charity or pet rescue organization.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store