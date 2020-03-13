|
On Wednesday, March 11, 2020, Stephanie Lyn Gulino, amazing wife and a selfless mother of four children and two special step-children, tragically passed away at the age of 39. Stephanie was born on November 15, 1980 in Baton Rouge, LA and graduated from Walker High School in 1999. Stephanie's attempt at going to college at Southeastern was ended early so that she could pursue what was her lifelong calling of being a full-time mother. She had an unwavering dedication and devotion to her four precious children Ayden, Jordyn, Saydie, and Jaxon along with her two cherished step-children, Deanna and Griffin. Motherhood was not just her chosen profession; it was her passion. The amount of love that Stephanie poured onto her six children was effortless and her home never lacked love. Stephanie was married to Adam Salman for 7 years and in that time, she gave birth to her first-born son Ayden in 2004, her sweetheart Jordyn in 2006, and her only special daughter Saydie Lyn in 2008, and was a loving step-mother to Deanna Grace. Adam and Stephanie maintained a special bond in the years after their marriage and have co-parented their three children in harmonious sync and surrounded by love. On July 11, 2015, Stephanie married Nathan Gulino, which she would call the "love of her life" and through ups and downs, her precious life ended shortly after being held and kissed goodbye by the man very much in love with her as well. Stephanie gave birth to her baby, Jaxon Anthony Gulino, in 2014 and was also adored by her step-son Griffin Gulino. Stephanie is survived by her mother, Tricia Bonaventure Coppola which both shared a very close relationship and connection with each other throughout Stephanie's life. In addition to Tricia, Nathan, and all six of her children, she is survived by her two sisters, Melinda Kyzar and Andrea Hebert; grandparents, Alfred Sr. and Theresa Bonaventure; Godchild, Peyton Kelly along with many loved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service and visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 70816 on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Stephanie's wishes were to be cremated, so no burial will follow.
