Stephen Clark Wilson, 56, a resident of Brandon, MS, passed away on March 23, 2019 at the Baptist Hospital in Jackson. Visitation will be Wednesday March 27, 2019 from 5 PM until 8 PM at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb with visitation again on Thursday from 9 AM until services at 10 AM at the funeral home. Rev. Floyd Wingo will officiate and burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery in McComb, MS. Stephen was born on May 1, 1962 in McComb, MS. He is the son of David L. and Eleanor Artmann Wilson. He was a Computer Analyst with Trustmark Bank in Jackson, MS, and was a member of the Greenwell Springs Baptist Church in Greenwell Springs, LA. He was a devoted, fantastic, dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He was a devoted son a passionate animal lover who dearly loved his family. He played Trumpet in the McComb High School Band, he enjoyed the outdoors, was an avid LSU fan, a scout leader, enjoyed men's softball, bowling, golfing and being a baseball coach. He was a member in the Central Lions Club serving as secretary, AWANA and FBLA. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him. He is survived by his parents, his wife of twenty happy years, Cynthia L. Wilson, two sons, Jared Wilson (Leaha), and Colton Wilson (Brandy); three daughters, Yevette Richey (James), Catherine Wagoner and Codi Wilson, one brother, Kenneth Wilson (Tammy), one grandchild, Addison Richey with numerous nieces, nephews and two fur babies Mia and Piper. Pallbearers will be Jared Wilson, Colton Wilson, Kenny Wilson, Jason Klien, James Richey and Gary West. Honorary pallbearer will be Keith Soileau and David Wilson. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019

