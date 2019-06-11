Stephen Earle Crochet, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2017 in his home at the age of 72. He was preceded in death by his father, Erlin Joseph Crochet, nephew Landon Michael Halphen, and stepfather Willie I. Williams. He is survived by his mother, Geraldine Rivett Crochet Williams, Baton Rouge; sister, Charlotte Crochet Halphen and husband, Mike; Two brothers, Richard and wife Cathie and Erlin Joseph (Joey) Jr.; Nephew's Shane Michael Crochet and wife Hope; Corey Crochet and wife Samantha; Nieces Heidi Crochet ElKheiashy and husband Karim, Heather Crochet DeVries and husband Derek, Haley Halphen Curtin, Erika Haphen Forbes and husband Christopher, Kaycee Crochet, Lindsey Crochet Regilada and husband Benjamin, Sherry Jo Crochet; His favorite uncle, Wallace P. Rivett (Uncle Junior), special aunts Shirley Ballard and Leila Hebert; as well as numerous great nephews and great nieces. He was a 1965 graduate of Redemptorist High in Baton Rouge and a U.S. Navy Veteran serving on the USS Ranger during the Vietnam era. Stephen was an active parishioner of St. Isidore Catholic Church and a member of the men's choir. He was retired from Baton Rouge Machine Works in Baker, La. He was the rock of our family, loved by all. A visitation will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home from 9 am – 10 am with a Funeral Service to follow at 10 am. 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 11 to June 13, 2019