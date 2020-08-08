1/1
Stephen Gregory "Steve" Muro
1956 - 2020
"The more I learn, the more I believe in God." Stephen "Steve" Gregory Muro, age 64, passed away July 13, 2020. Born in Redding, CA, January 12, 1956, Steve was a resident of Baton Rouge, an experienced Heating & Air Conditioning technician and manager, a US Army Veteran, and a patriot. Affectionately known as "Air Conditioner Steve" by his many friends, Steve was a caring, thoughtful man, who always had a great story to share of his fond memories hunting and fishing in his youth. An intellectual, searcher of truth, and a great wordsmith, he loved to play scrabble, target shoot, and spend time in long conversations with his many friends. Steve is survived by his three children, a sister, youngest brother, and many loving friends and acquaintances, near and far. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother. The family and friends extend special thanks to Dr. Robyn Boedefeld, Dr. Mary Raven, Dr. Mark Kantrow, Rev. Sam Maranto. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please consider making a memorial donation in the name of Steve Muro to the charity of your choice.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
