January 23, 1957 – October 25, 2020 Baton Rouge native and resident, father, husband, son, fisherman, chef, and friend, Stephen "Steve" James Anselmo passed away in his home on October 25, 2020 at the age of 63. Steve was born to Joseph "Joe" and Rose Anselmo, the baby of four children. He is preceded in death by his parents, oldest brother, Warren Anselmo, and sister, Karen "Kitty" Versen. He was a graduate of Belaire High School. An avid learner, Steve was the first in his family to attend college, and he graduated with a degree in Anthropology from Louisiana State University in 1984. Anthropology was a fitting field of study, as he was quite the observationist, raising an eyebrow and offering unsolicited quick-witted sarcasm to anyone who crossed his path. He met and is survived by his wife of 33 years, Joanna Anselmo, in 1986, at a party where his barbeque shrimp won her over. He is survived by their children: Lauren Cole and Travis Joseph. His family life was enriched by several four-legged friends, annual beach vacations, Mardi Gras parades, and fishing trips. He had an eye for the value in a good quality item and the knack to re-engineer it if needed. This could be seen in his collection of unique and varied treasures; his beloved red Jeep Grand Wagoneer was one such treasure. Though a deeply personal man, his general interest in people led him to be a great conversationalist. Friends, family members, and even some acquaintances tell stories of his genuine nature and this led him to be well-liked by many. Although, much of his cooking did the talking for him. Steve was a classically trained chef and did his apprenticeship at Chalet Brandt, later running his own restaurant The Abita Cafe in Abita Springs, LA. He also participated (and placed) in many barbeque competitions - Memphis in May being the most notable with lifelong friend and fellow boudin connoisseur Randall "Randy" Wright by his side. Steve's heart wasn't in it for the accolades, though – he simply loved to look back on something he created with pride. Prior to many a family Christmas party, you could find him over the stove for hours, stirring a dark chocolate roux, white restaurant-supply kitchen towel over his shoulder, cupping his hand and waving it over the cast iron pot to let the smell of what would become duck and sausage gumbo waft up to his nose. To anyone that asked, his secret was simple – "butter and salt makes everything taste better." Fishing was his favorite sport, and Steve and late best friend Patrick "Pat" O'Bannon spent many early mornings catching – or not catching – redfish and trout down on Blind River. Warm, sunny weather and an open body of water was by far his preferred climate. If at the ocean, there was also bound to be some Jimmy Buffet playing, a stainless steel cup of dark rum with a squeeze of lime in his hand, and a Hawaiian shirt on his back, blowing in the balmy breeze. His taste in music was selective and, as a guitar player himself, his CD player was typically filled with quality bluegrass or folk music where one can find other acoustic instruments in the mix. He hardly ever missed a Saturday night radio broadcast of Garrison Keillor's "A Prairie Home Companion," a show where he found many new artists and many a laugh at Lake Wobegon's tall tales. Steve's professional life flourished two-fold throughout his years, first with he and his wife's self-run, home-based marketing business 2000 and Counting, and then later as an Environmental Specialist at AECOM, aiding in disaster recovery in the Mississippi gulf bay area after Hurricane Katrina. In the latter, he had a heavy hand in creating the processes and procedures that are followed by his company today regarding hazardous substance evaluations and field assessments. He is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, sisters-and-brothers-in-law, several cousins and pup LC. The family would like to thank each and everyone as well as Baton Rouge Hospice for their prayers and support. Steve will forever be remembered in our minds and hearts, standing at the top of the driveway of his beloved home, Jimmy Buffett t-shirt and LSU hat, waving goodbye with a half-smile. May we think of him when we eat fine food and drink fine spirits, ride on the river, or hear the sound of a well-played acoustic guitar. Service will be held Saturday, October 31st at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, where Steve was a long-standing member. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Celebration of life following at the home of Joanna Anselmo at 1 p.m.

