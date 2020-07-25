1/1
Stephen James Katchur Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen James Katchur, Sr., 85, of Baton Rouge passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 in Baton Rouge. Mr. Katchur retired from MSA after 30 years and was of the Catholic Faith. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Mildred Katchur; his first wife, Judith Alder Katchur and second wife, Beryl N. Claudet Katchur. He is survived by his wife, Grace H. Katchur; six children, Carl Claudet (Emmeline), Cindy Scardina (Keith), Stephen James Katchur, Jr. (Ragna), Thomas Katchur, William Katchur and Kim K. Wampold (Mike); three step-children, Lynn Futch, Theresa Curtis, Alton Sullivan, Jr. and their families; two brothers, Gerald Katchur and Robert Katchur; sister, Mary Grace Belculfine and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and other family members. Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm Monday, July 27, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Private Services will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 25 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved