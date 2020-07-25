Stephen James Katchur, Sr., 85, of Baton Rouge passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 in Baton Rouge. Mr. Katchur retired from MSA after 30 years and was of the Catholic Faith. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Mildred Katchur; his first wife, Judith Alder Katchur and second wife, Beryl N. Claudet Katchur. He is survived by his wife, Grace H. Katchur; six children, Carl Claudet (Emmeline), Cindy Scardina (Keith), Stephen James Katchur, Jr. (Ragna), Thomas Katchur, William Katchur and Kim K. Wampold (Mike); three step-children, Lynn Futch, Theresa Curtis, Alton Sullivan, Jr. and their families; two brothers, Gerald Katchur and Robert Katchur; sister, Mary Grace Belculfine and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and other family members. Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm Monday, July 27, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Private Services will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

