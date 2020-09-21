Stephen L. "Cue-ball" Young, age 67, passed away at his home in Gonzales, LA on Friday, September 18, 2020. He was a native of Gonzales, LA, served in the Air National Guard, and retired from Shaw Industries. Visiting at Ascension Funeral Home, 426 W. New River St., Gonzales, LA on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Survived by his daughter, Kelly Jo Porta and husband, Ben; sons, Chad Young, and Jack Young and wife, Kristy; brothers, Sam L. Young, Scott L Young and wife, Deidre`, and Sloan L. Young and wife, Mona; and grandchildren, Tristen Young, Gabriel Young, Levi Young, Hunter Young, Madilyn Porta, and Josie Porta. Preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Bonnie Lou Young; grandchildren, Abby and Stephen Young; and sisters, Susan Young and Sharon Buras. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.