Stephen Lawrence Houk, born February 9, 1955, died peacefully with his family by his side on September 4, 2020 at OLOL Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge as a result of a vehicle accident. He was a native of Covington and long-time resident of Baton Rouge. Stephen will be remembered for his incredible talent as a piano player. He played with numerous talents including Louise Mandrell, The Judds, Van Broussard, Floyd Brown, and the Greg Wright Band, as well as many others. For many years, Stephen also provided music for Sunday services at numerous local churches. Stephen operated his own successful piano tuning business and worked at both the LSU School of Music and for over 40 years at O'Neills Music as a piano technician. Music was his life. Stephen was a hardworking, selfless person and brought joy to so many people with his music. Stephen was a loving father, brother, and friend. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lurlean M. Houk and father, Preston T. Houk, Sr. of Covington, and his beloved dog, Lily. He is survived by his two daughters, Christina Cummings and husband, Daniel of Chattanooga, TN, Lauren Houk and partner, Gabriel Cook of Addis. He also leaves behind his four siblings, Preston T. Houk, Jr. Charles Houk and Paul Houk of Covington, and his sister, Laurie H. Aydell of Baton Rouge. Stephen was grandfather to seven loving grandchildren, Elizabeth, Matthew, Angelina, Zachary, Ty'Asia, Taelyn, and Gage, plus numerous nephews, a niece, cousins, and friends. You may leave any memories of Steve online at www.sealefuneral.com.
Stephen will be missed by many and never forgotten. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Addis Community Center, 7520 LA 1, Addis, LA.