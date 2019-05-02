Stephen "Steve" Linwood Couvillion passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 in Gonzales at the age of 79. A native of Baton Rouge and a resident of Gonzales, Steve was a US Army veteran and retired from Shell Chemical. Steve is survived by his wife, Evelyn "Kaye" Smith Couvillion of Gonzales; 2 daughters and sons-in-law, Leah and Harvey Grass of St. Amant and Wendi and Stephen French of Baton Rouge; son and daughter-in-law, Marc and Tracy Couvillion of Gonzales; 9 grandchildren, Dathan Gautreau, Rebekah Bates, Miriam LeMaire, Marie French, Sarah French, Benjamin French, Carter, Chandler and Claire Couvillion; 6 great grandchildren, Taylor Williams, Addie Gautreau, Anniston Gautreau, Owen LeMaire, Sullivan LeMaire and Davis Bates. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Elsie Elaine Odom Couvillion. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 9:30AM until celebration of life service at 11AM conducted by Rev. Dwayne Pitre. Interment will follow at Oaklane Memorial Park in Prairieville. Pallbearers will be Carter Couvillion, Chandler Couvillion, Dathan Gautreau, Benjamin French, Stephen French, Harvey Grass, Dexter LeMaire and Caleb Bates. Honorary pallbearer will be Tommy Mire. Special thanks to nurse Penny and Mrs. Bonnie with Pinnacle Hospice of Baton Rouge and Cherry with Jenn's Angels. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital or Woman's Hospital NICU. Ourso Funeral Home (www.oursofh.com) in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 4, 2019