Dr. Stephen MacKorell Wilson died peacefully at his home on June16, 2019. Steve lived a long, fun filled, productive life and was loved by many. He was born to Parks and Janet Wilson on September 16, 1939 in Harrisonburg, Virginia. His family moved to Baton Rouge in 1947 after his father became a preacher at University Presbyterian Church. Steve graduated from University Lab School, LSU and finally LSU Medical School in 1964 becoming an Orthopedic Surgeon. He was a Vietnam War Veteran and honorably discharged in August 1965. He settled in Baton Rouge and joined the Bone and Joint Clinic in 1971 and retired in 2014. His work was his life and passion. He loved his staff and patients and the love is still felt today. In his spare time, he loved LSU football, reading everything he could on world history, playing tennis and attending the US Open with his partner in crime, Steve Carter. He loved having friends around and looked forward to weekly matches on his tennis court followed by his infamous pool parties. He lived a modest life but was generous to everyone he loved. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Stephen Wilson and wife Jill, Brady Christian Wilson and wife, Alisha and daughter, Julie Wilson Aguilar Lefebvre. He is preceded in death by his parents, Parks and Janet Wilson, sister Janet Wilson, brother, Parks Wilson, Jr. and sister Nancy McClendon. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brady Wilson, Jr., Owen Wilson, Catherine Wilson and Emma LeFebvre. Special thanks to Dr. April Irwin D'Agostino, Gray Sexton, Emily Kean and Tammy Parker. He spent his final years at his home which would not have been possible without the unconditional love and care from his son, Jeff and his housekeeper of 42 years, Idella Gradney. A visitation will be held Friday, June 21st from 9:30-11:00am at University Presbyterian Church in the Parks Wilson Room followed by a service at 11:00am in the Chapel. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 18 to June 21, 2019

