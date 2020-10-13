A loving, loyal husband, father, son, brother, friend to many and a resident of Walker, Louisiana, Stephen passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at his home. He was 69, born May 15, 1951, in Eunice, Louisiana, and a U.S. Marine Veteran. Visitation will be Friday, 8:00 AM -10:00 AM at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, Louisiana with the service at 10:00 AM. Stephen was survived by his strong, loving wife of 47 years, Gayle Saloom; daughter and son-in-law, Shelly and Aaron Owens, son and daughter-in-law Steven and Marie Saloom, and daughter and son-in-law, Tiffanie Saloom and James Watson; grandchildren, Emily and Josh Barnes, Haley Owens, Madeline Watson, Isabella Saloom, Ilea Watson, Jacie Owens, Sarah Owens, Jacob Saloom; great grandson, Isaiah Barnes; Godchild, Kryste Saloom; two brother and two sister-in-law, Robert Jr. and Bridget Saloom, Tom and Pam Saloom, two sisters and a brother-in-law, Mary Lydia and Dennis Chadwick, Charlotte Saloom; two brother in-laws and sister-in-laws Phillip and Paula Anderman, and Joey and Myrtle Anderman; three aunts, Alice McCormick, Joy Albright, and Kay McCormick, Joy Albright, and Kay and husband Laurie Bertaut; uncle, Johnny Albright; special friends, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Preceded in death by his father, Robert Saloom Sr.; mother, Janie McCormick Saloom; paternal grandparents, Camille J. Saloom and Beulah Nacol Saloom; maternal grandparents, Josephine Albright and Jim McCormick; two uncles, Raymond Saloom and Sonny Albright; brother Kevin Saloom, brother Joseph Saloom, sister Alice Lamar; his niece, Angel Hamilton; nephew, Michael Saloom; cousin, Christopher Bertaut, and his precious granddaughter, the one holding his hand now, Kaitlin Andie Erwin. Papa Smurf loved to spend time with his family, hunt, play golf, fish, watch westerns, and sports. He loved his Tigers, Saints, and Astros. He touched many lives and will be missed by many. A special, heartfelt thank you to Amedysis Hospice team for the care and compassion shown, especially Angela, Megan, and Claudette. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Jude Children's Hospital. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.