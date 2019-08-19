Stephen Michael Bowen passed away at the age of 66 on Sunday August 18, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Stephen was born in the Panama Canal Zone and later claimed Baton Rouge as his home for most of his life. Steve was a communicant at St. Aloysius Catholic church where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved woodworking and fixing just about anything. Most of all, Stephen loved and enjoyed spending time with his family. Stephen is survived by his loving wife Mary S. Bowen of Baton Rouge and daughter Sarah C Bowen of Memphis Tennessee. Preceded in death are his parents, Donald Joseph Bowen and Agnes H Shanahan Bowen. There will be a Celebration of Life at St. Aloysius Catholic Church located at 2025 Stuart Ave. on Wednesday August 21, 2019. There will be a Rosary at 4:00pm with a visitation to follow until Mass beginning at 6:00pm officiated by Father Randy Cuevas. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mr. Stephen's name to .