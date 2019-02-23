Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen P. Underwood. View Sign

Our first love, our first hero always our Daddy! Steven P. Underwood "PAPA Steve" was born on October 17, 1947 in Monroe, LA. A retired US Postman and a resident of Prairieville, he died on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the age of 71 years. Vienna sausage has lost a loyal consumer. He had a passion for cars and being right. He enjoyed making the "good deal" especially when he could be the one saving. He will be lovingly remembered for his one of a kind mind and his unique gifts always with a personalized touch. He is preceded in death by his parents Bob and Elise Abernathy Underwood and a sister Cathy Meredith. Survivors include his daughters Karen Buratt (Marty) and Kristi Louque (Lane); Sisters Marion Landry (John) and Virginia Burton (Butch); brother in law Ray Meredith; grandchildren Marty Jake Buratt (Jennifer), Jesse Buratt (Allison) Jaxon Buratt, Brock Louque and Lainey Louque; great granddaughter Ms. Baylor Rose Buratt. He will be laid to rest with the love of his life at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant, LA during an intimate family service. Please consider making a donation to the Full of Grace Cafe at Holy Rosary Catholic Church 44450 Hwy 429 St. Amant, LA 70774. in his name Our first love, our first hero always our Daddy! Steven P. Underwood "PAPA Steve" was born on October 17, 1947 in Monroe, LA. A retired US Postman and a resident of Prairieville, he died on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the age of 71 years. Vienna sausage has lost a loyal consumer. He had a passion for cars and being right. He enjoyed making the "good deal" especially when he could be the one saving. He will be lovingly remembered for his one of a kind mind and his unique gifts always with a personalized touch. He is preceded in death by his parents Bob and Elise Abernathy Underwood and a sister Cathy Meredith. Survivors include his daughters Karen Buratt (Marty) and Kristi Louque (Lane); Sisters Marion Landry (John) and Virginia Burton (Butch); brother in law Ray Meredith; grandchildren Marty Jake Buratt (Jennifer), Jesse Buratt (Allison) Jaxon Buratt, Brock Louque and Lainey Louque; great granddaughter Ms. Baylor Rose Buratt. He will be laid to rest with the love of his life at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant, LA during an intimate family service. Please consider making a donation to the Full of Grace Cafe at Holy Rosary Catholic Church 44450 Hwy 429 St. Amant, LA 70774. in his name [email protected] . Arrangements with Church Funeral Services & Crematory www.churchfuneralservices.com. Funeral Home Church Funeral Services & Crematory

13250 Highway 431

Saint Amant , LA 70774

(225) 644-9683 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close