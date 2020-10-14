Stephen Paul Coleman died unexpectedly at home on October 12,2020 in Denham Springs, LA at the age of 42. Stephen loved to make people laugh and smile. He was always outdoors and looking for his next treasure. Stephen is survived by his wife, Angela Gibson; sons, Sebastian Giraldo, Stephen Paul Coleman II, Zander Gauge Coleman, Keith Messer Jr; daughter Medea Jade Lowry; mother, Joni Braud Cook; father and step-mother, Greggory Sr and Lori Coleman; brother, Greggory Coleman Jr and wife KaTina; sister Jennifer Coleman McCoy; sister Samantha Gurney and husband Dustin; maternal grandmother Gloria Whittington; paternal grandmother Nancy Little. Stephen was preceded in death by his daughter, Izabelle Messer and daughter, Roxanna Coleman. A visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, Thursday, October 15, from 5 p.m. until service at 7 p.m.

