Stephen Scott Baily, known to his grandgirls as "Papa Dude", passed away this Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the age of 62. A long-time resident of Baton Rouge, Steve was a graduate of Broadmoor High School and worked at Salsbury Dodge City for the last 30 years. He proudly served our country in the United States Marines Corps and was an avid LSU fan. Steve is survived by his wife of 40 years, Marie Baily; daughter, Natalie Baily Smith and husband, Bradford; mother, Catherine Baily; brothers, David and Brian Baily; grandchildren, Grace and Madison Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, J. Scott Baily. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Sunday, September 13, from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m., and Monday, September 14, from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.