Stephen Wayne Patin passed away on June 27, 2020, at the age of 72 after a long and courageous struggle with Parkinson's Disease. Born on March 21, 1948, in New Roads, Louisiana, Steve moved to Plaquemine in 1950 with his parents and siblings. He attended St. John Elementary and High School and graduated from the University of Southwestern Louisiana with a B.S. in Business. Steve was an avid runner and tennis player, enjoyed traveling, and had a passion for antique cars. He spent most of his career in business and finance in Texas – from Waco to Austin to Brownsville – and lived many years in Santa Fe, New Mexico before returning to Plaquemine in 2009. He was fiercely independent and a perfectionist in all aspects of his life. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Tessreau (T.N.) and Ray LaBorde Patin. He is survived by one brother and sister-in-law, Raymond Patin (Brenda); four sisters and brothers-in-law, Sandra Patin Henson (George), Irene Patin Crowder (Herman), Chris Patin Stassi (Ralph), Judi Patin Witt (Dean); and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to Best of Care Services for their many years of loving and devoted care to Steve and to Comfort Care Hospice for their support during his final days. Due to COVID-19 challenges, there will be no visitation or public gathering. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami FL 33131. The family would like to thank you for your patience and understanding during this time and ask that you please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 29 to Jul. 3, 2020.