Sterling Antoine "T-C" "Jr" Nicholas, Jr., a native of Convent and a resident of Lutcher, passed away at Baton Rouge General Hospital in Baton Rouge at 6:45 p.m., Tuesday, February 4, 2020. He was 26. Visiting at True Light Worship Center, 1012 Orice Roth Road, Gonzales, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until Religious Services at 11:00 a.m. Only conducted by Pastor Adrian Claiborne. Interment in St. James United Methodist Church Cemetery in Convent. Survived by his parents, Angela Benn and Sterling Nicholas, Sr. Sister: Jonee Nicholas (Dominique) Narcisse. Maternal grandmother, Ethel Mae Benn. Paternal grandmother: Lillian Nicholas. His aunt and uncle, Willie Nell and Robert Banks, who reared him, numerous cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his maternal grandfather: Robert Benn, Jr. His great-grandparents: Mr. and Mrs. Robert Benn. Sr., Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Nicholas, Sr. and Mr. and Mrs. Cornelius Howard. His uncle, Michael Benn and cousin, Timothy Robert Benn, Jr. Brazier-Watson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guest book.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020