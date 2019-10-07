Sterling "Son" Bennett

Service Information
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA
70722
(225)-683-5222
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greater Philadelphia Baptist Church
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Greater Philadelphia Baptist Church
Obituary
Sterling "Son" Bennett, a native of Zachary and a resident of Baton Rouge, passed at the age of 74 on October 2, 2019. Visitation at Greater Philadelphia Baptist Church on Tuesday, October 8, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Religious services Wednesday, October 9th at 10 a.m. conducted by Pastor Martin T. Johnson. Sterling is survived by two daughters, LaTracey Gross and Tamika Bennett; 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, 2 brothers, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Interment at Louisiana National Cemetery. Arrangements by Richardson Funeral Home, Clinton, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019
