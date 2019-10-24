Sterling Hillard Sheffie departed this life on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was 89, a native of Napoleonville, LA and resident of Labadieville, LA. Visiting on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Bright Morning Star Baptist Church, Napoleonville, LA from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Visitation to continue on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Bright Morning Star Baptist Church from 8:00am to Religious Services 10:00am conducted by Rev. Cleveland Washington. Burial in Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019