Sterling "June" Horton
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sterling's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sterling "June" Horton, Jr. was born on August 29, 1947 to Sterling, Sr and Josephine Bradford Horton in Baton Rouge, LA. He was a lifelong resident of the community of Alsen. He departed this life on April 17, 2020 at the age of 72. "June" as he was affectionately called was a loyal, gentle and loving person who was reared and faithfully taken care of by his loving parents and siblings. He outlived all expectations and was truly "more than a conqueror". Upon the passing of his father, Mrs. Jean Banks served lovingly as his caregiver for 16 years. She was one of his best friends. He leaves to cherish his memories two sisters: Carol A. Horton, Baton Rouge and Prentice H. Terrance (James, Jr.) Lee's Summit, MO. A niece, Tiffany W. Lenoire (Al) and Nephews; Patrick Wright, Jalen and Tyler Terrance. Aunt, Louise Horton and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving parents Sterling, Sr. and Josephine, aunt, uncles, and a nephew. The family will have a private graveside service. Special thanks to the medical staff of Lane Memorial Hospital for providing care for him during this difficult season.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Southern Memorial Gardens - Baton Rouge
3012 Blount Road
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 775-0727
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
Hey carol sorry for the loss of your brother Im praying for you that God would give you peace Nd strength during this time of bereavement
Barbara Ruth-Levi-Williams
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved