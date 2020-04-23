Sterling "June" Horton, Jr. was born on August 29, 1947 to Sterling, Sr and Josephine Bradford Horton in Baton Rouge, LA. He was a lifelong resident of the community of Alsen. He departed this life on April 17, 2020 at the age of 72. "June" as he was affectionately called was a loyal, gentle and loving person who was reared and faithfully taken care of by his loving parents and siblings. He outlived all expectations and was truly "more than a conqueror". Upon the passing of his father, Mrs. Jean Banks served lovingly as his caregiver for 16 years. She was one of his best friends. He leaves to cherish his memories two sisters: Carol A. Horton, Baton Rouge and Prentice H. Terrance (James, Jr.) Lee's Summit, MO. A niece, Tiffany W. Lenoire (Al) and Nephews; Patrick Wright, Jalen and Tyler Terrance. Aunt, Louise Horton and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving parents Sterling, Sr. and Josephine, aunt, uncles, and a nephew. The family will have a private graveside service. Special thanks to the medical staff of Lane Memorial Hospital for providing care for him during this difficult season.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020.