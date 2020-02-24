Memorial services will be held for Sterling J. Hebert, IV Wednesday, 6pm at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales. Visitation will be held on Wednesday starting at 3pm and will continue until services begin. Sterling passed away on February 22, 2020. He was 33 years old. Sterling proudly served in U.S. Army and attended LSU. He enjoyed cutting hair, exercise, soccer and was an outstanding athlete. He has a passion for drawing and landscaping and recently just signed up to go back to school for this passion he had. He is survived by his father, Sterling S.J. Hebert, III and wife Gloria; mother, Rebecca Daniels and partner Clay Richard; sister, Darah Hebert; brother, Blake Hebert; grandmother, Shirley Shampine; aunts, Sonia O'Gwynn and husband Chris, Ronda Quayhagen, Rena Whestine, Robin Shampine, Candi Shampine; uncles, Steven Hebert, Sean Hebert and wife Michele, Dennis Shampine and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Sterling J. Hebert, Sr., Hilda Hebert and grandparents, Sterling J. Hebert, Jr., Lois Hebert and George Shampine. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020