Guest Book
  • "Sending all my prayers for peace and comfort to all of the..."
    - Mirrion Melancon Moran
  • "Praying for you all, we love you, Rev. Freddie Allen, Sr...."
    - Jeanette Allen
  • "He was such a humble person and made you felt welcome when..."
    - Sabrina Scott
  • "Sending my love and condolences to the Mackie family! "
    - Sasha Harvey
Service Information
Hambrick Family Mortuary - Gonzalez
808 W Worthy Street
Gonzales, LA
70737
(225)-644-3302
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hambrick Family Mortuary - Gonzalez
808 W Worthy Street
Gonzales, LA 70737
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Pilgrim Calvary B.C.
11453 Hwy. 73
Geismar, IL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
First Pilgrim Calvary B.C.
11453 Hwy. 73
Geismar, IL
Obituary
Sterling J. Mackie, a resident of Sorrento, Departed this earthly life on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at his residence in Sorrento. A retiree of Burnside Terminal. A devoted and life long member of Second Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Sorrento. Visiting at Hambricks Family Mortuary, on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., and on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at First Pilgrim Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Geismar. Interment in Do Right Baptist Church Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, June B. Mackie., Nine children: Sterling T. Mackie, Racheal Green, Rodney Mackie, Kristie Osborne, Frederick Holmes, Sharon Holmes, Kisha Holmes, Joshua Mackie, and Ashley Mackie; Four siblings: Ida Smith, Jerry Dean Holland, Cheree Barnes and Jerry Lee. 17 grandchildren, 19 great grand children. Sterling was a loving Husband, father, grand father, and a friend. Services provided by Hambricks Family Mortuary, Gonzales, LA. www.hambrickmortuary.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020
