Sterling J. Mackie, a resident of Sorrento, Departed this earthly life on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at his residence in Sorrento. A retiree of Burnside Terminal. A devoted and life long member of Second Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Sorrento. Visiting at Hambricks Family Mortuary, on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., and on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at First Pilgrim Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Geismar. Interment in Do Right Baptist Church Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, June B. Mackie., Nine children: Sterling T. Mackie, Racheal Green, Rodney Mackie, Kristie Osborne, Frederick Holmes, Sharon Holmes, Kisha Holmes, Joshua Mackie, and Ashley Mackie; Four siblings: Ida Smith, Jerry Dean Holland, Cheree Barnes and Jerry Lee. 17 grandchildren, 19 great grand children. Sterling was a loving Husband, father, grand father, and a friend. Services provided by Hambricks Family Mortuary, Gonzales, LA. www.hambrickmortuary.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020