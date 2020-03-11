Sterling Jones departed this life on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Assumption Community Hospital, Napoleonville, LA. He was 66, a native and resident of Belle Rose, LA. Visitation on Thursday March 12, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Visitation on Friday March 13, 2020 at Virginia Baptist Church from 9:00 am to Religious Services at 11:00 am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020