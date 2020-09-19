Entered into eternal rest on September 13, 2020 at the age of 65. Survived by his wife, Bridget Jones; daughter, Summer Jones and son, Sterling Jones, Jr. (Tasha). Preceded in death by his parents, Alphonse, Sr. and Asilee Jones. Visitation Wednesday, September 23, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Lionel Davis, officiating. Due to Covid-19, immediate family only. Interment Cann Cemetery, Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com