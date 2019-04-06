Sterling Joseph "Joe" Fife passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 in Gonzales at the age of 72. A native and resident of Gonzales, Joe was a US Army Reserve veteran and was retired from Bellsouth Telephone Company as a facility technician. In 2009, Joe was inducted into the East Ascension High School Wall of Fame and was a youth baseball and basketball coach. Survived by his wife Juanita Ann Bourgeois Fife of Gonzales; 3 sons, Jody Fife and wife Cathy of Baton Rouge, Chris Fife and wife Charity of Gonzales and Denny Fife of Gonzales; 5 grandchildren, Logan Fife, Tristun Fife, Ivey Fife, Parker Fife and Lilly Fife; 1 great grandchild, Brandt Fife; 3 sisters, Mackie Jean Scott and husband Ken of Prairieville, Alberta Gomez and husband Steve of Gonzales and Vera Boudreaux of Gonzales; 2 brothers, Wayne Fife and wife Cindy of St. Amant and Don Fife and wife Jackie of Sorrento and brother-in-law, Graylin Mayers. Preceded in death by his parents, McGuffy Sterling Fife and Valburg Elizabeth Gautreau Fife; sister, Wanda Mayers, mother-in-law, Rita Bourgeois; sister-in-law, Gloria Guidry and brother-in-law, Melvin Boudreaux. He was also preceded in death by his favorite pup, Blue. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 6PM – 9PM. Visitation will resume at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 9AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM, celebrant Fr. Eric Gyan. Interment to follow at Hope Haven in Gonzales. Pallbearers will be Logan Fife, Tristun Fife, Parker Fife, Don Fife, Wayne Fife, Johnny Little, Danny Williams and Eric Brignac. Special thanks to Audubon Home Health for their compassionate care. Visit www.oursofh.com to leave messages of condolences. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 6 to Apr. 9, 2019